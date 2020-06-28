Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 495,288 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Saturday.

At least 9,875,040 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,903,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Friday, 4,372 new deaths and 181,048 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 990, followed by Mexico with 719, and United States 523.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with a total of 125,255 deaths from 2,492,246 cases. At least 670,809 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 55,961 deaths from 1,274,974 cases, Britain with 43,514 fatalities from 310,250 cases, Italy with 34,716 deaths from 240,136 cases, and France with 29,778 deaths from 199,343 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 64, Spain 61, Italy 57, and Sweden 52.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,438 cases (21 new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,444 recoveries.

Europe overall has 195,832 fatalities from 2,628,116 cases, the United States and Canada 133,820 deaths from 2,595,200 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 108,531 deaths from 2,374,695 cases, Asia 32,494 deaths from 1,187,782 cases, the middle East 15,195 deaths from 717,659 cases, Africa 9,283 deaths from 362,479 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,109 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.