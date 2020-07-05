Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Saturday

Paris, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 527,241 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Saturday.

At least 11,145,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,727,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 129,584 deaths from 2,818,588 cases. At least 790,404 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 63,174 deaths from 1,539,081 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,198 deaths from 284,900 cases, Italy with 34,854 deaths from 241,419 cases, and France with 29,893 deaths from 203,367 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 65, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 54.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,545 cases (three new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,509 recoveries.

Europe overall has 199,050 deaths from 2,710,595 cases, the United States and Canada 138,304 deaths from 2,923,905 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 124,355 deaths from 2,806,243 cases, Asia 37,000 deaths from 1,432,118 cases, middle East 17,472 deaths from 811,831 cases, Africa 10,927 deaths from 451,075 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,882 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.