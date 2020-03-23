UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 324,290 with 14,396 deaths, across 171 countries and territories at 1900 GMT Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1900 GMT on Saturday, 1,671 new deaths were reported and 32,869 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the outbreak emerged in December, has to date declared 81,054 cases, including 3,261 deaths, with 72,244 people recovered.

The country declared 46 new cases and six new fatalities since Saturday.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death in February, now has more fatalities than China with 5,476, as well as having 59,138 infections with 7,024 recoveries.

The third worst hit country is Spain with 1,720 fatalities and 28,572 cases, Iran with 1,685 fatalities and 21,638 cases, followed by France with 674 deaths and 16,018 cases, and the United States with 390 deaths and 31,057 cases.

Since 1900 GMT Saturda, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Romania, Chile and Cyprus announced their first deaths. Gaza, East Timor, Uganda, Mozambique and Eritrea reported their first cases.

