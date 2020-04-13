Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 112,510 on Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,824,950 declared cases have been registered in over 190 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 375,500 are now considered recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 5,441 new deaths and 79,512 new infections were recorded around the world.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States, which recorded its first death in late February, saw the highest number of new deaths in the past 24 hours at 1,607, followed by Britain with 737 and Spain with 619.

The US toll now stands at 21,489, from 546,874 infections. At least 32,369 patients have recovered.

Italy is the second worst-hit country with 19,899 deaths from 156,363 infections.

It is followed by Spain with 16,972 fatalities from 166,019 confirmed infections, France with 14,393 deaths and 132,591 infections and Britain with 10,612 deaths from 84,270 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,339 deaths and 82,052 cases including 99 new ones, with 77,575 recoveries. It reported no new deaths.

Burundi announced the first COVID-19 death on its territory.

Europe has listed 932,205 cases and 77,129 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 571,167 cases with 22,237 deaths, Asia 137,800 cases with 4,896 deaths, the middle East 100,030 cases with 4,783 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 61,979 cases with 2,615 deaths, Africa 14,250 cases with 786 deaths and Oceania 7,525 cases with 70 deaths.