Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 164,016 on Sunday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT.

More than 2,363,210 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 525,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 40,585 with 742,442 infections.

At least 67,052 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most-affected country with 23,660 deaths and 178,972 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 20,453 fatalities and 195,944 confirmed infections, France with 19,718 deaths and 152,894 infections and Britain with 16,060 deaths and 120,067 cases.

Europe has listed 1,170,258 cases and 103,255 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 775,825 cases with 42,114 deaths, Asia 163,800 cases with 6,971 deaths, the middle East 125,213 cases with 5,571 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 98,620 cases with 4,924 deaths, Africa 21,615 cases with 1,091 deaths and Oceania 7,879 cases with 90 deaths.