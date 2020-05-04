Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

UrduPoint.com
Paris, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 245,576 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

More than 3,479,220 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,063,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 67,155 out of 1,148,004 cases. At least 175,382 have been declared recovered.

Italy has the second highest toll with 28,884 deaths out of 210,717 cases, followed by Britain with 28,446 deaths from 186,599 cases, Spain 25,264 deaths and 217,466 cases and France with 24,895 deaths and 168,693 cases.

Belgium has the highest proportion of fatalities per population with about 68 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Spain with 54, Italy with 48, Britain with 42 and France 38.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,877 cases. It has 77,713 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 143,535 deaths from 1,546,197 cases, the United States and Canada have 70,908 deaths and 1,207,361 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 13,180 deaths and 248,359 cases, Asia has 9,089 deaths and 239,921 cases, the middle East has 6,951 deaths and 185,142 cases, Africa has 1,791 deaths from 44,122 cases, and Oceania 122 deaths from 8,125 cases.

