Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 313,611 people since the outbreak, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

At least 4,680,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,670,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths overall with 89,207 from 1,478,241 cases. At least 268,376 people have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll, with 34,636 deaths from 243,303 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 31,908 deaths and 225,435 cases, France with 28,108 deaths and 179,569 cases, and Spain with 27,650 fatalities for 231,350 infections.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,947 cases. It has also declared 78,227 recovered cases.

Since Saturday 1900 GMT, Madagascar and Nepal have announced their first virus-related deaths.

Europe has a total of 166,647 deaths from 1,890,453 cases, the United States and Canada have 95,077 deaths and 1,555,185 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 28,715 deaths and 508,623 cases, Asia has 12,176 deaths and 355,378 cases, the middle East has 8,135 deaths and 279,994 cases, Africa has 2,735 deaths from 82,684 cases, and Oceania 126 deaths from 8,391 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours might not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.