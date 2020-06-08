Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 400,581 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

At least 6,949,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,030,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 110,037 deaths from 1,928,094 cases. At least 500,849 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,542 deaths from 286,194 cases, Brazil with 35,930 deaths and 672,846 infections, Italy with 33,899 deaths from 234,998 cases, and France with 29,155 deaths and 190,974 cases.

The country with the highest death rate compared to its population is Belgium with 83 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 60, Spain 58, Italy 56 and Sweden 46.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,036 infections with 78,332 recoveries.

Europe overall has 183,536 deaths from 2,275,091 cases, the United States and Canada have 117,885 deaths from 2,023,763 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 64,219 deaths from 1,298,891 cases, Asia 19,244 deaths from 680,044 cases, the middle East 10,492 deaths from 478,222 cases, Africa 5,074 deaths from 185,247 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,640 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.