Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 431,193 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

At least 7,848,160 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,534,200 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 115,586 deaths from 2,084,506 cases. At least 556,606 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 42,720 deaths from 850,514 infections, Britain with 41,698 deaths from 295,889 cases, Italy with 34,345 deaths from 236,989 cases, and France with 29,398 deaths from 193,616 cases.

Belgium has the highest per capita death toll with 83 per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain at 61, Spain at 58, Italy at 57 and Sweden at 48.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,132 infections with 78,369 recoveries. It declared 57 new cases on Sunday, its largest daily increase since April, after an outbreak at a Beijing wholefood market.

Europe overall has 187,701 deaths from 2,400,924 cases, the United States and Canada have 123,782 deaths from 2,183,239 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 78,557 deaths from 1,622,741 cases, Asia 22,958 deaths from 838,300 cases, the middle East 11,735 deaths from 558,618 cases, Africa 6,329 deaths from 235,637 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,710 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.