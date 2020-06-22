UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 465,300 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Sunday.

At least 8,890,310 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,139,100 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Saturday, 3,636 new deaths and 147,821 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,022, followed by Mexico with 387, and the United States with 386.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 119,846 deaths from 2,268,093 cases. At least 617,460 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 49,976 deaths from 1,067,579 cases; Britain with 42,632 deaths from 304,331 cases; Italy with 34,634 deaths from 238,499 cases; and France with 29,633 deaths from 196,594 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 63, Spain 61, Italy 57, and Sweden 50.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,378 infections (up 26 since Saturday) with 78,413 recoveries.

Europe overall has 192,715 deaths from 2,522,042 cases, the United States and Canada 128,317 deaths from 2,369,379 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 93,847 deaths from 2,024,864 cases, Asia 28,794 deaths from 1,019,927 cases, the middle East 13,515 deaths from 641,421 cases, Africa 7,981 deaths from 303,804 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,874 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

