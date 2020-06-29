Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 499,510 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 19h00 GMT on Sunday.

At least 10,058,010 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,998,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, 4,059 new deaths and 173,156 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,109, followed by Mexico with 602, and United States with 454.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 125,709 deaths from 2,534,981 cases. At least 679,308 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 57,070 deaths from 1,313,667 cases, United Kingdom with 43,550 deaths from 311,151 cases, Italy with 34,738 deaths from 240,310 cases, and France with 29,778 deaths from 199,343 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 64, Spain 61, Italy 57, and Sweden 52.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,500 cases (62 new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,451 recoveries.

Europe overall has 196,085 deaths from 2,642,741 cases, the United States and Canada 134,277 deaths from 2,638,191 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 110,883 deaths from 2,438,389 cases, Asia 33,107 deaths from 1,218,767 cases, middle East 15,505 deaths from 730,977 cases, Africa 9,520 deaths from 379,795 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,158 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.