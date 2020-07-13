UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Sunday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 566,075 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Sunday.

At least 12,798,410 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,811,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, 4,442 new deaths and 202,975 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,071 new deaths, followed by United States with 636, and India with 551.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 135,066 deaths from 3,282,554 cases. At least 995,576 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 71,469 deaths from 1,839,850 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,819 deaths from 289,503 cases, Italy with 34,954 deaths from 243,061 cases, and Mexico with 34,730 deaths from 295,268 cases.

The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 55.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,594 cases (7 new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,634 recoveries.

Europe overall has 202,502 deaths from 2,831,366 cases, the United States and Canada 143,884 deaths from 3,390,143 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 143,316 deaths from 3,329,791 cases, Asia 42,916 deaths from 1,737,064 cases, middle East 20,314 deaths from 919,184 cases, Africa 13,006 deaths from 579,499 cases, and Oceania 137 deaths from 11,371 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

