Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 232,680 with 9,827 deaths, across 158 countries and territories at 1900 GMT Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1900 GMT on Thursday, there were 1,043 new deaths reported and 23,701 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the outbreak emerged in late December, has to date declared 80,928 cases, including 3,245 deaths, with 70,420 people recovered.

The country declared 34 new cases and eight new fatalities since Wednesday.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with a total of 3,405 deaths (41,035 cases), Iran with 1,284 fatalities (18,407 cases), Spain with 767 deaths (17,147 cases) and France with 372 deaths (10,995 cases).

In Italy, 427 new deaths and 5,322 cases were announced on Thursday.

Since 1700 GMT Wednesday, Pakistan, Russia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Tunisia confirmed their first deaths. Mauritius, Barbados, Zambia, Fiji, the Bahamas, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Chad all reported their first cases.

The number of diagnosed cases likely reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.