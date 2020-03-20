UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 232,680 with 9,827 deaths, across 158 countries and territories at 1900 GMT Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1900 GMT on Thursday, there were 1,043 new deaths reported and 23,701 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the outbreak emerged in late December, has to date declared 80,928 cases, including 3,245 deaths, with 70,420 people recovered.

The country declared 34 new cases and eight new fatalities since Wednesday.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with a total of 3,405 deaths (41,035 cases), Iran with 1,284 fatalities (18,407 cases), Spain with 767 deaths (17,147 cases) and France with 372 deaths (10,995 cases).

In Italy, 427 new deaths and 5,322 cases were announced on Thursday.

Since 1700 GMT Wednesday, Pakistan, Russia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Tunisia confirmed their first deaths. Mauritius, Barbados, Zambia, Fiji, the Bahamas, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Chad all reported their first cases.

The number of diagnosed cases likely reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, with many countries now only testing cases that require hospitalisation.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Iran Russia China France Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy El Salvador Barbados Bahamas Tunisia Chad Zambia Fiji Costa Rica Mauritius Mexico December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

2 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

4 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.