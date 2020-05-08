Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 266,919 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

More than 3,806,440 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,197,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since Wednesday at 1900 GMT, there have been 6,372 new deaths and 95,826 new infections recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,862, Brazil with 615 and Britain with 539.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 74,844 out of 1,244,119 cases. At least 189,910 have been declared recovered.

Britain now has the second highest toll with 30,615 deaths from 206,715 cases. On Tuesday, figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 32,000.

But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

Italy, at one time the epicentre in Europe, has registered 29,958 deaths and 215,858 cases, Spain 26,070 fatalities and 221,447 infections and France 25,987 deaths and 174,791 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,885 cases. It has 77,957 recovered cases.

Since Wednesday at 1900 GMT, the Comoros announced the first coronavirus death on its soil.

Europe has a total of 151,576 deaths from 1,655,117 cases, the United States and Canada have 79,328 deaths and 1,308,935 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 16,489 deaths and 305,604 cases, Asia has 10,001 deaths and 269,025 cases, the middle East has 7,335 deaths and 206,208 cases, Africa has 2,065 deaths from 53,334 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8,223 cases.

Please note that due to corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24-hour period may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.