Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 299,638 people since the outbreak, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1900 GMT Thursday.

At least 4,395,790 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,501,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,398 deaths and 89,751 new cases have been recorded, with the most new fatalities reported in the United States with 1,736, Brazil with 749 and Britain with 428.

The US also has the highest number of deaths overall with 84,985 from 1,401,948 cases. At least 243,430 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 33,614 deaths from 233,151 cases. It is followed by Italy with 31,368 deaths and 223,096 cases, France with 27,425 deaths and 178,870 infections and Spain with 27,321 fatalities and 229,540 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 77 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 58, Italy 52, Britain 50 and France 42.