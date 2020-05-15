UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 299,638 people since the outbreak, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1900 GMT Thursday.

At least 4,395,790 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,501,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,398 deaths and 89,751 new cases have been recorded, with the most new fatalities reported in the United States with 1,736, Brazil with 749 and Britain with 428.

The US also has the highest number of deaths overall with 84,985 from 1,401,948 cases. At least 243,430 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 33,614 deaths from 233,151 cases. It is followed by Italy with 31,368 deaths and 223,096 cases, France with 27,425 deaths and 178,870 infections and Spain with 27,321 fatalities and 229,540 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 77 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 58, Italy 52, Britain 50 and France 42.

Related Topics

World France Spain Italy Brazil Belgium United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

18 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

48 minutes ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

2 hours ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

2 hours ago

IoJK, Palestine facing 'similar worsening human ri ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.