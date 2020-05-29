Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 357,311 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 5,747,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,296,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 101,002 deaths from 1,709,996 cases. At least 391,508 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 37,837 deaths from 269,127 cases, Italy with 33,142 deaths from 231,732 cases, France at 28,662 deaths and 186,238 cases and Spain with 27,119 deaths and 237,906 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,995 cases. It has 78,288 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 175,760 deaths from 2,095,811 cases, the United States and Canada have 107,940 deaths from 1,798,464 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 45,457 deaths from 848,218 cases, Asia 15,118 deaths from 493,292 cases, the middle East 9,160 deaths from 375,524 cases, Africa 3,744 deaths from 127,281 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,517 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.