UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 357,311 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 5,747,100 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,296,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 101,002 deaths from 1,709,996 cases. At least 391,508 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 37,837 deaths from 269,127 cases, Italy with 33,142 deaths from 231,732 cases, France at 28,662 deaths and 186,238 cases and Spain with 27,119 deaths and 237,906 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,995 cases. It has 78,288 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 175,760 deaths from 2,095,811 cases, the United States and Canada have 107,940 deaths from 1,798,464 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 45,457 deaths from 848,218 cases, Asia 15,118 deaths from 493,292 cases, the middle East 9,160 deaths from 375,524 cases, Africa 3,744 deaths from 127,281 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,517 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy United States Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

29 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.