Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 450,386 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 8,410,400 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,866,200 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 118,057 deaths from 2,173,804 cases. At least 592,191 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 46,510 deaths from 955,377 cases; Britain with 42,288 deaths from 300,469 cases; Italy with 34,514 deaths from 238,159 cases; and France with 29,603 deaths from 195,142 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,293 infections (up 28) with 78,394 recoveries.

Europe overall has 190,185 deaths from 2,471,745 cases; the United States and Canada have 126,405 deaths from 2,273,952 infections; Latin America and the Caribbean 86,723 deaths from 1,840,488 cases; Asia 26,990 deaths from 938,635 cases; the middle East 12,730 deaths from 606,444 cases; Africa 7,222 deaths from 270,355 cases; and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,784 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.