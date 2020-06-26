UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 483,872 people since emerging in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 9,500,200 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,699,300 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT Wednesday, 4,846 new deaths and 166,151 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,185 fatalities, followed by Mexico with 947 and the United States with 576.

The US is the worst-hit country with 122,238 deaths from 2,398,491 cases. At least 656,161 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 53,830 deaths from 1,188,631 cases, Britain with 43,230 deaths from 307,980 cases, Italy with 34,678 deaths from 239,706 cases, and France with 29,752 deaths from 197,755 cases.

China -- excluding the regions of Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,449 cases, a rise of 19 since Wednesday, including 4,634 deaths and 78,433 recoveries.

Europe overall has 194,758 deaths from 2,593,193 cases, the United States and Canada 130,777 deaths from 2,501,065 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 103,426 deaths from 2,236,632 cases, Asia 31,332 deaths from 1,129,624 cases, the middle East 14,598 deaths from 691,974 cases, Africa 8,848 deaths from 338,715 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 8,999 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

