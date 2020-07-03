Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Thursday

Paris, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 517,416 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 10,769,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,454,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 128,421 deaths from 2,713,195 cases. At least 729,994 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 60,632 deaths from 1,448,753 cases, Britain with 43,906 deaths from 313,483 cases, Italy with 34,818 deaths from 240,961 cases, and France with 29,875 deaths from 202,785 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,537 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 78,487 recoveries.

Europe overall has 197,991 deaths from 2,709,250 cases, the United States and Canada 137,102 deaths from 2,817,838 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 119,171 deaths from 2,665,100 cases, Asia 35,804 deaths from 1,363,670 cases, middle East 16,801 deaths from 782,654 cases, Africa 10,414 deaths from 421,862 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,519 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.