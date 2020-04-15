Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 123,920 on Tuesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,961,950 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 413,800 are now considered recovered.

In the past 24 hours 6,177 new deaths and 72,433 new infections have been recorded around the world.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic, 1,802 more deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 24,737 with 592,743 infections.

At least 44,364 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most-affected country with 21,067 deaths from 162,488 infections.

It is followed by Spain with 18,056 fatalities from 172,541 confirmed infections, France with 15,729 deaths and 143,303 infections and Britain with 12,107 deaths from 93,873 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,341 deaths and 82,249 cases with 77,738 recoveries.

Europe has listed 996,312 cases and 84,122 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 619,640 cases with 25,661 deaths, Asia 145,541 cases with 5,162 deaths, the middle East 106,630 cases with 5,031 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 70,213 cases with 3,001 deaths, Africa 15,969 cases with 865 deaths and Oceania 7,652 cases with 78 deaths.