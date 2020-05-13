UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1900 GMT Tuesday

Wed 13th May 2020

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 289,138 people since the outbreak, according to a tally from official sources compiled at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 4,226,110 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,444,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,184 deaths and 77,733 new cases have been recorded. The United States registered the highest number (1,756) ahead of Britain (627) and Brazil (396).

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 81,650 from 1,358,000 cases. At least 232,733 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 32,692 deaths from 226,463 cases. Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

It is followed by Italy with 30,911 deaths and 221,216 cases, France with 26,991 fatalities and 178,225 infections and Spain with 26,920 deaths and 228,030 cases.

Among the most-affected countries, Belgium has the most deaths as a proportion of its population (76 deaths per 100,000), followed by Spain (58), Italy (51), Britain (48) and France (41).

