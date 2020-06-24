Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 473,475 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Monday.

At least 9,161,460 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,455,700 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

In the past 24 hours, 4,333 deaths and 137,577 cases have been recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 807, Mexico with 759 and Brazil at 654.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 120,913 deaths from 2,328,562 cases. At least 640,198 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 51,271 deaths from 1,106,470 cases, United Kingdom with 42,927 deaths from 306,210 cases, Italy with 34,675 deaths from 238,833 cases, and France with 29,720 deaths from 197,674 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 63, Spain 61, Italy 57, and Sweden 51.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,418 cases (22 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,425 recoveries.

Europe overall has 193,781 deaths from 2,557,174 cases, the United States and Canada 129,402 deaths from 2,430,465 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 97,835 deaths from 2,107,551 cases, Asia 29,969 deaths from 1,073,373 cases, middle East 14,022 deaths from 666,213 cases, Africa 8,335 deaths from 317,762 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,928 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.