Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus has killed at least 224,402 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 3,141,2500 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 889,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT Tuesday, 6,327 new deaths have been recorded plus 72,900 new cases.

The United States registered most deaths, 1,913, followed by the UK with 795 and Brazil 474.

The US also has the highest number of total deaths with 59,446 out of 1,028,217 cases.

At least 116,776 have been declared recovered.

Italy has the second highest toll with 27,682 deaths out of 203,591 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 26,097 deaths on 165,221 cases, Spain 24,275 deaths and 212,917 cases, France 24,087 deaths and 168,935 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,858 cases. It has 77,578 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 135,348 deaths from 1,443,927 cases, the United States and Canada have 62,500 deaths and 1,079,448 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 9,848 deaths and 190,208 cases, Asia has 8,417 deaths and 215,916 cases, the middle East has 6,606 deaths and 167,784 cases, Africa has 1,567 deaths from 35,911 cases, and Oceania 116 deaths from 8,057 cases.