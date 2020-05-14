Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 294,199 people since the outbreak, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Wednesday.

At least 4,305,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,473,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,157 deaths and 82,643 new cases have been recorded, with the most new fatalities reported in the United States with 1,599, Brazil with 881 and Britain with 494.

The US also has the highest number of deaths overall with 83,249 from 1,380,465 cases. At least 230,287 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 33,186 deaths from 229,705 cases. Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

It is followed by Italy with 31,106 deaths and 222,104 cases, Spain with 27,104 deaths and 228,691 infections and France with 27,074 fatalities and 178,060 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 76 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 58, Italy 51, Britain 49 and France 41.