Coronavirus toll at 1900 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 445,213 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 8,269,170 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,785,500 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 117,290 deaths from 2,148,357 cases. At least 583,503 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the countries with the highest death tolls are Brazil with 45,241 deaths from 923,189 cases; Britain with 42,153 deaths from 299,251 cases; Italy with 34,448 deaths from 237,828 cases; and France with 29,575 deaths from 194,675 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,265 infections (up 44) with 78,379 recoveries.

Europe overall has 189,574 deaths from 2,453,170 cases; the United States and Canada have 125,597 deaths from 2,248,134 infections; Latin America and the Caribbean 84,006 deaths from 1,787,118 cases; Asia 26,365 deaths from 912,374 cases; the middle East 12,467 deaths from 594,120 cases; Africa 7,073 deaths from 265,486 cases; and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,768 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.