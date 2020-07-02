Coronavirus toll on Thursday

Paris, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 516,369 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 10,716,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,430,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 128,062 deaths from 2,686,587 cases. At least 729,9941 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 60,632 deaths from 1,448,753 cases, Britain with 43,906 deaths from 313,483 cases, Italy with 34,788 deaths from 240,760 cases, and France with 29,861 deaths from 202,126 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,537 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 78,487 recoveries.

Europe overall has 197,825 deaths from 2,702,858 cases, the United States and Canada 136,725 deaths from 2,790,858 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 118,909 deaths from 2,660,223 cases, Asia 35,765 deaths from 1,359,171 cases, middle East 16,622 deaths from 773,437 cases, Africa 10,390 deaths from 420,510 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,506 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.