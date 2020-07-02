UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Coronavirus toll on Thursday

Paris, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 516,369 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 10,716,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,430,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 128,062 deaths from 2,686,587 cases. At least 729,9941 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 60,632 deaths from 1,448,753 cases, Britain with 43,906 deaths from 313,483 cases, Italy with 34,788 deaths from 240,760 cases, and France with 29,861 deaths from 202,126 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,537 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 78,487 recoveries.

Europe overall has 197,825 deaths from 2,702,858 cases, the United States and Canada 136,725 deaths from 2,790,858 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 118,909 deaths from 2,660,223 cases, Asia 35,765 deaths from 1,359,171 cases, middle East 16,622 deaths from 773,437 cases, Africa 10,390 deaths from 420,510 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,506 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World China Canada France Hong Kong Macau Italy Brazil United States Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

2 hours ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

2 hours ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

2 hours ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

2 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds meeting with PPP Sout ..

3 minutes ago

Waseem Hashmi appointed President Karachi Sports F ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.