UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus? Trump Says Be A Germophobe Like Him

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Coronavirus? Trump says be a germophobe like him

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Donald Trump had advice Wednesday for people worried by the coronavirus: be a germophobe like him.

Frequent hand-washing has long been a quirk of the real estate billionaire and Republican president.

He said his habit was exactly what's needed for protecting against the easily spread and potentially fatal coronavirus.

"I do it a lot anyway as you probably heard," he told a press conference in the White House, triggering laughter.

"Wash your hands, stay clean. You don't have to necessarily grab every handrail unless you have to," Trump said.

"When somebody sneezes, I try to bail out." Trump recounted a recent close encounter with someone who was sick -- and how he dealt with it.

"I had a man came up to me a week ago. I hadn't seen him in a long time. I said, 'how you doing?' He said 'fine, fine.'"He hugs me. I said 'are you well?' He said 'no, I have the worst fever and the worst flu.' And he's hugging and kissing me," Trump recounted, acting out the encounter for journalists.

"So I said 'excuse me.' I went and started washing my hands."

Related Topics

White House Fine Trump Man Turkish Lira Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

8 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

8 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

8 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

9 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

10 hours ago

5.6 tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.