UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Turns Chile's Middle Classes Into New Poor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Coronavirus turns Chile's middle classes into new poor

Santiago, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :During more than three decades of boom in Chile, the middle classes reaped the rewards, but just three months of the coronavirus pandemic has already reduced many to poverty.

When a protest movement took to the streets against inequality in October, it was largely led by the middle classes.

The protests dragged on for months, affecting many small businesses -- and just as those were starting to recover, the coronavirus struck in mid-March.

With high levels of debt, facilitated by easy access to credit, and a lack of state support, a significant number of the middle class have been left in a vulnerable situation by the virus crisis.

"The richest 10 percent is the only sector relatively bulletproof in Chile," said Dante Contreras, assistant manager at the Center for Social Conflict and Cohesion Studies (COES).

Contreras is also a professor at the University of Chile, which has calculated that poverty has risen from nine to 15 percent.

There's an emergency family fund that was created to help people cope with the health crisis, but it only covers households bringing in less than 400,000 pesos ($490) a month.

That accounts for only 34 percent of Chilean households, meaning the entire middle class -- which makes up almost half of Chile's 18 million people -- gets nothing.

"What you see in Chile is a high degree of fluctuation in household income. Families that leave poverty and families that return to poverty. And that is a snapshot of the high level of fragility that makes it difficult for them to take long term decisions," said Contrerasa.

Related Topics

Protest Chile October Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

7 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

11 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

9 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

9 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

9 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.