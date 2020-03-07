UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: UN Asks 9 Countries To Delay Peacekeeper Rotations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Coronavirus: UN asks 9 countries to delay peacekeeper rotations

United Nations, United States, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations on Friday asked nine countries, including China, South Korea and France, to delay by three months the rotations of their UN peacekeeping forces due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The request was made to the countries "to maintain operational strength and execute their mandated tasks," diplomatic sources at the UN said.

The nine countries also include Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, India, Italy and Germany -- all of which have experienced significant outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.

The UN peacekeeping missions, known as the Blue Helmets, are under constant reassessment in relation to the rotations of the soldiers and police, who are deployed to the mission by their home countries.

The UN wants to keep the deployed troops healthy while maintaining the continuity of the operations.

The Blue Helmets have around 100,000 people in peacekeeping operations in 15 countries.

Related Topics

India Police Thailand United Nations China France Germany Italy South Korea Cambodia Nepal All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 March 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

11 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.