UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: US Banks Ready Disaster Plans: Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus: US banks ready disaster plans: sources

New York, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Large US banks have begun testing crisis measures in case of a broader coronavirus outbreak that prevents staff from going to work, banking sources told AFP.

JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup have asked hundreds of workers to work from home as part of emergency preparedness.

"We are asking some employees to work from home over the next two weeks just so we can test systems and remote access," said one person familiar with the process, characterizing the step as "typical contingency stuff." JPMorgan has undertaken tests at a disaster recovery site in London and two in the United States, in Brooklyn and the state of New Jersey, a source told AFP.

Citigroup has undertaken a similar process in London and New Jersey, while Goldman Sachs has done tests at a site in London.

"We have recovery sites and we continually test them," said a Goldman Sachs spokeswoman. "As you can imagine, we are enhancing our testing in view of the coronavirus." The banks want to be able to assure consumers that services won't be affected if employees must work from home.

The companies have added computer programs to simulate remotely the systems used by financial traders, sources said.

There has also been extensive testing of disaster recovery sites to ensure the same quality of service as at the office.

While working remotely is relatively straightforward for administrative staff, there are more challenges for traders and sales force employees.

These include issues with the quality of home internet service, as well as the sophistication of information security systems and whether networks are shared with other family members.

There is also a need to maintain sufficient oversight of traders and commercial workers to meet regulatory requirements.

Banks must keep records of phone and written communications of traders and they can be fined if they don't follow the rules.

Firms have asked US and British regulators for flexibility on the rules, sources told AFP, confirming a report in the Financial Times.

US authorities have relaxed rules in early disaster-type scenarios, as in 2012, when Hurricane Sandy battered the New York region.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a private self-regulatory body, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related Topics

Internet Exchange London Stanley Same New York United States SITE Family From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

8 seconds ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

1 minute ago

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

1 hour ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.