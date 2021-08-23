UrduPoint.com

Correa Bags Winner Again As Atletico Edge Elche

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Correa bags winner again as Atletico edge Elche

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Angel Correa was again the Atletico Madrid match-winner as he scored the only goal Sunday as the Liga champions beat visiting Elche 1-0.

A week after striking twice in a 2-1 victory in the opening round at Vigo, the diminutive Argentinian striker struck again in the 39th minute.

Atletico, who won the title in a season played behind closed doors, finally got to share their trophy with their fans. For the first time in 18 months there was a crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, where 24,926 were allowed in.

The home club also presented summer signing Rodrigo de Paul to fans.

The Argentinian international midfielder, a recent Copa America winner, was willing to help out in defense and also provided the assist for his compatriot's goal.

De Paul lofted the ball over the visiting defense and into the path of the sprinting Correa.

The striker eluded an untidy challenge on the edge of the penalty area by Elche goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, ran on to the ball, steadied himself and then placed a shot past the backpedalling defenders with the outside of his boot.

Elche dominated possession but Atletico had twice as many strikes on goal.

They moved to the top of the table but Real Madrid, 4-1 winners over Alaves in the opening round can retake the lead when they visit Levante in Sunday's late game.

In the afternoon, Real Sociedad, beat newly promoted Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in San Sebastian. Spanish international Mikel Oyarzabal scored the only goal with a penalty awarded for a handball by Albanian defender Ivan Balliu, after 68 minutes.

pve/pb

Related Topics

Visit San Vigo Lead Albanian Sunday Share Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

Aldar to launch new development in Yas Island

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

2 hours ago
 Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering ..

Dubai Courts sets up specialised money laundering court to combat financial crim ..

2 hours ago
 Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Governmen ..

Announcing back-to-school protocols: UAE Government media briefing

2 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector col ..

UAE, Philippines explore possible space sector collaboration

3 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua expl ..

Ajman Chamber of Commerce, China&#039;s Dahua explore tech investment opportunit ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.