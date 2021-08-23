Correa bags winner again as Atletico edge Elche

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Angel Correa was again the Atletico Madrid match-winner as he scored the only goal Sunday as the Liga champions beat visiting Elche 1-0.

A week after striking twice in a 2-1 victory in the opening round at Vigo, the diminutive Argentinian striker struck again in the 39th minute.

Atletico, who won the title in a season played behind closed doors, finally got to share their trophy with their fans. For the first time in 18 months there was a crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, where 24,926 were allowed in.

The home club also presented summer signing Rodrigo de Paul to fans.

The Argentinian international midfielder, a recent Copa America winner, was willing to help out in defense and also provided the assist for his compatriot's goal.

De Paul lofted the ball over the visiting defense and into the path of the sprinting Correa.

The striker eluded an untidy challenge on the edge of the penalty area by Elche goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, ran on to the ball, steadied himself and then placed a shot past the backpedalling defenders with the outside of his boot.

Elche dominated possession but Atletico had twice as many strikes on goal.

They moved to the top of the table but Real Madrid, 4-1 winners over Alaves in the opening round can retake the lead when they visit Levante in Sunday's late game.

In the afternoon, Real Sociedad, beat newly promoted Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in San Sebastian. Spanish international Mikel Oyarzabal scored the only goal with a penalty awarded for a handball by Albanian defender Ivan Balliu, after 68 minutes.

