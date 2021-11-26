UrduPoint.com

Corruption, Drugs, Instability Mar Honduras Election

Fri 26th November 2021

Corruption, drugs, instability mar Honduras election

Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Hondurans head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a country wracked by corruption and beset by powerful drug-trafficking gangs that have even infiltrated the top ranks of government.

Many young people have given up hope of a better future and think only of migrating to the United States.

Since the coup d'etat that deposed Manuel Zelaya in 2009, the country has been run by the right-wing National Party of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accused in the US of involvement in drug trafficking.

Zelaya's wife and former first lady Xiomara Castro, of the leftist LIBRE party, leads in several opinion polls.

But many fear the ruling party, represented by Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura, will not readily give up power.

"After a dozen years of National Party rule marked by widespread corruption and criminality, most Hondurans are unhappy with the status quo and seem to be looking for change," said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue.

"But the National Party machine should not be underestimated, and many powerful interests can be expected to do what they can to block Castro from taking the reins of the country."

