Corruption tainted Guatemala set to elect new president

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Corruption-weary Guatemalans are set to elect a new president Sunday after a tumultuous campaign that saw two leading candidates barred from taking part and the top electoral crimes prosecutor forced to flee the country, fearing for his life.

Gang violence, poverty and streams of US-bound migrants have dominated campaigning in Central America's most populous country, where a crowded field of 19 candidates is vying to succeed outgoing president Jimmy Morales.

The country's top anti-corruption campaigner, former attorney general Thelma Aldana, is not among them. She was expected to poll strongly, but was barred from running last month over allegations of irregularities dating from when she was a barnstorming public prosecutor.

Sandra Torres, a 63-year-old businesswoman and former First Lady, heads into the election as favorite, having built a clear opinion poll lead over second placed Alejandro Giammattei, also 63.

Torres -- candidate for the center-left Unity of Hope (UNE) -- has over 22 percent of voter preferences in the latest polls, while Giammettei, a doctor running for the conservative Vamos party, trails with just over 11 percent.

However, neither is seen as likely to poll strongly enough Sunday to avoid a runoff round on August 11.

Analysts believe Torres, a polarizing figure since her years as the Central American country's First Lady, would struggle in a second round, given Giammettei's ability to unify the conservative vote against her.

Three other candidates are vying for third place, with indigenous woman Thelma Cabrera building momentum in the closing stages of the campaign.

Guatemala's electorate of eight million is also voting in congressional and municipal elections on Sunday. Torres' UNE is expected to poll strongly but fall short of a majority in the deeply fractured 160-seat congress.