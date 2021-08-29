UrduPoint.com

Cosnefroy Bags First World Tour Classic In Brittany

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

Plouay, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Benoit Cosnefroy of AG2R-Citroen pounced for his first cycling World Tour win on Sunday edging world champion Julian Alaphilippe after a long escape.

Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar was in the escape but wilted as Alaphilippe set a blistering pace in a 65km escape at the Bretagne Classic.

Coming into the long home straight, Alaphilippe looked certain to win but the 25-year-old emerging AG2R-Citroen leader took the victory by a bike length raising his arms for his first triumph at this level.

"I thought I could beat him even with that high speed," said Cosnefroy.

Alaphilippe praised the younger rider.

"He deserved it and this won't be his last one," said Alaphilippe. "He was fresher than me, I need to get up to speed."

