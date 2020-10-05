UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Costa Rica President Calls Off IMF Talks After Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Costa Rica president calls off IMF talks after protests

San José, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on Sunday withdrew a negotiation proposal with the International Monetary Fund and called for a national dialogue after a wave of protests in the country.

He invited political, business, trade union and academic sectors for talks on a potential economic solution as the country struggles under a fiscal deficit that is projected to hit 9.7 percent of gross domestic product this year owing to the impact of the coronavirus.

"Today I call on the sectors that support the industrial channels to open a national dialogue to solve the economic emergency that the country is facing," Alvarado said in a speech broadcast on radio and television.

He added that, given public sentiment and "the need to take viable actions, the government will not go ahead with its proposal" of negotiation with IMF, which had been criticized by the opposition -- the majority in Congress -- for emphasizing temporary taxes instead of cuts in public spending.

Alvarado's message came after the country was rocked by road blocks in several regions in protest at the IMF negotiations.

The protests, which began Wednesday, turned violent in the past few days, and several police officers were injured while trying to lift the blockades.

Alvarado said he was withdrawing the negotiation proposal "for the purpose of dialogue and to balance the responses that the country needs to resolve the situation."But he warned that the time for such a negotiation is "not unlimited.""The worst thing is to do nothing, and only wait for a more severe crisis to hit us," Alvarado added.

Related Topics

Injured IMF Protest Police Business Road Congress Sunday TV Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

11 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews MBRSCâ€™s 2021-2031 st ..

12 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.