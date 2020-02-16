UrduPoint.com
Costa Rica Seizes Record Five Tonnes Of Cocaine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Costa Rica seizes record five tonnes of cocaine

San José, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Costa Rican police Saturday made the largest drug seizure in the country's history after discovering more than five tonnes of cocaine hidden in a container due to be shipped to the Netherlands.

The drugs were concealed in a consignment of ornamental flowers at the port of Limon which was destined for Rotterdam, Interior Minister Michael Soto Rojas said.

Police also arrested a 46-year-old Costa Rican suspect.

The suspicious container was spotted on Friday and a search the following day uncovered 202 suitcases containing a total of 5,048 packages of cocaine weighing around one kilo (2.2 Pounds) each.

Central America is one of the main routes for drugs headed from South America to the United States and Europe.

