UrduPoint.com

Costa Ricans Choose Among 25 Presidential Candidates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Costa Ricans choose among 25 presidential candidates

San José, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Costa Ricans head to the polls Sunday with a crowded presidential field and no clear favorite for tackling growing economic concerns in one of Latin America's stablest democracies.

Often referred to as the region's "happiest" country, Costa Rica is nonetheless grappling with a growing economic crisis, and the ruling Citizen's Action Party (PAC) is set for a bruising defeat.

The economy has tanked under President Carlos Alvarado Quesada. And the PAC candidate, former economy minister Welmer Ramos, seems to be paying the price for sky-high anti-government feeling, polling at just 0.3 percent.

"The ruling party is completely weakened and has no chance" after two successive terms in office, said political analyst Eugenia Aguirre.

"The presidential unpopularity figure of 72 percent is the highest since the number was first recorded in 2013," she added.

It means the country's traditional political heavyweights -- the centrist National Liberation Party (PLN) and the right-wing Social Christian Unity Party (PUSC) -- could return to the fore after decades of a near political duopoly only recently broken by the PAC.

According to one poll published this month, former president Jose Maria Figueres (1994-98) of the PLN leads the race with just over 17 percent of stated support, followed by the PUSC's Lineth Saborio on just under 13 percent.

Presidents cannot seek successive reelection.

- Problems have 'worsened' - To win outright in Sunday's first round, a candidate needs 40 percent of the vote, otherwise there will be a runoff on April 3 between the top two.

Polls show that about a third of the country's 3.

5 million voters are undecided as they are faced with a choice from 25 presidential candidates.

Unemployment, corruption and living costs are the top concerns.

Costa Rica is known for its eco-tourism and green policies: its energy grid is entirely run on renewable sources.

Unlike many of volatile Central American neighbors, Costa Rica has no army, has had no armed conflicts since 1948 and no dictator since 1919.

But the worsening economic situation has hit confidence in the political class.

Voters under 40 have only known "periods in which not only problems have not been resolved, but they have worsened," university student Edgardo Soto, one undecided voter, told AFP.

- 'Frustration' - Unemployment has been steadily rising for more than a decade and reached 14.4 percent in 2021.

Apathy and abstentionism are features of Costa Rican elections.

In 2018, 34 percent of voters stayed away, though participation is technically obligatory.

Polls show evangelical Christian singer Fabricio Alvarado Munoz of the right-wing New Republic Party (PNR) in third spot with just over 10 percent.

He commands support from the evangelical community, which makes up about 20 percent of Costa Rica's five million people.

In fourth place is economist Rodrigo Chaves of the newly-formed centrist Social Democratic Progress Party. The highest-polling left-wing candidate is Jose Maria Villalta of the Broad Front.

For the PLN's Figueres, 67, the crowded field "is a reflection of this whole frustration that has built up.""If there are 25 options it is because the parties are not understanding the needs of a society that is changing right before their eyes," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Army Vote Student Quesada Progress Price Costa Rica Polish Zloty April Sunday 2018 Dictator Christian From Top Race Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

43 minutes ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

10 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

10 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

10 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>