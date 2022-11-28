UrduPoint.com

Cotopaxi Volcano In Ecuador Registers New Activity With Gas Emissions, Ash Fall

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador registers new activity with gas emissions, ash fall

QUITO, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Gas and water vapor emissions, a low level of ash and an increase in seismic activity were recorded on Sunday at the Cotopaxi volcano in Ecuador, according to the Ecuadoran Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic school.

From 5:40 a.m. local time (10:40 GMT), surveillance cameras near the volcano had observed a column reaching 1.

8 km above the crater, the agency said in a statement.

The ash fall had affected the south of the capital city of Quito and surrounding valleys, it said.

"It is recommended to take pertinent measures and follow information from official sources," said the agency.

Since Oct. 23, a yellow alert, meaning moderate risk, has been in force in the areas near the volcano, which is active but has not erupted.

Its last major eruption occurred on June 26, 1877.

