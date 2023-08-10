Cotton futures close flat

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed flat Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery closed at 17,160 Yuan (about 2,397 U.S. Dollars) per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 526,679 lots with a turnover of 45.23 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.