Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Flat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Cotton futures close flat

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) --:Cotton futures closed flat Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery closed at 17,160 Yuan (about 2,397 U.S. Dollars) per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 526,679 lots with a turnover of 45.23 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange January June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

7 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

22 minutes ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

2 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

2 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

2 hours ago
Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

2 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Ess ..

Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Essa Rajero, Thatta as part of it ..

2 hours ago
 IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands t ..

IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands to foster family businesses in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in worl ..

Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in world: Masood

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces squads for Asia Cup, ODI Serie ..

Pakistan announces squads for Asia Cup, ODI Series

3 hours ago
 NA dissolved as president approves PM's recommenda ..

NA dissolved as president approves PM's recommendation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous