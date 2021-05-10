Cotton futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 65 Yuan (about 10.09 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,100 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 480,498 lots with a turnover of 38.53 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.