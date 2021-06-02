Cotton futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 180 Yuan (about 28.23 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,650 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 417,698 lots with a turnover of 32.86 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.