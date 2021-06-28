UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 75 Yuan (about 11.61 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,025 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 299,107 lots with a turnover of 24.01 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange June September Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

1 hour ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.