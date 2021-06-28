Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 75 Yuan (about 11.61 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,025 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 299,107 lots with a turnover of 24.01 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.