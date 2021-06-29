Cotton futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 40 Yuan (about 6.20 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,030 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 377,994 lots with a turnover of 30.4 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.