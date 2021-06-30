UrduPoint.com
Cotton Futures Close Higher

Wed 30th June 2021

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 35 Yuan (about 5.42 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,060 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for five listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 265,717 lots with a turnover of 21.36 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

