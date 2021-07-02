Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2021 delivery gained 395 Yuan (about 61.04 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,285 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 560,873 lots with a turnover of 45.54 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.