Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 130 Yuan (about 20.17 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,735 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 928,915 lots with a turnover of 98.39 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.