Cotton Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 70 Yuan (about 10.94 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,640 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 533,990 lots with a turnover of 57.62 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk

