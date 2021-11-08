Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 250 Yuan (about 39 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,680 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 614,062 lots with a turnover of 65.2 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.