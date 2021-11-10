Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 120 Yuan (about 18.77 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,600 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for five listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 339,025 lots with a turnover of 36.21 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.