Cotton Futures Close Higher

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2022 delivery gained 275 Yuan (about 43 U.S. Dollars) to close at 21,780 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 325,423 lots with a turnover of 35.02 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

